Quickly after the announcement that they’d granted a release to both Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami, WWE announced that another Superstar — TJP, aka TJ Perkins — has been let go. Much like the Itami and Dillinger announcements, WWE.com’s goodbye blurb was to-the-point.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP).

Perkins responded to the announcement on social media by thanking WWE.