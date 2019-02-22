WWE Has Officially Released Hideo Itami And Tye Dillinger

WWE

WWE officially released Hideo Itami and Tye Dillinger on Friday, per the customary announcements on WWE.com.

The releases weren’t a surprise and were a formality following Itami’s request for his release in January and Dillinger’s request from earlier this week. Itami had been with the company since signing in 2014, competing primarily on the NXT and 205 Live brands. Dillinger was on his second run with WWE, originally joining developmental brand Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2006 before leaving in 2009, only to return to the newly refocused NXT in 2013.

Neither man got the customary “best of luck in your future endeavors” send-off, which might have been retired since we all turned it into a joke.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami). (via WWE.com)

WWE has come to terms on the release of Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger). (via WWE.com)

Dillinger explained his decision in a social media post on Wednesday.