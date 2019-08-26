When reports first emerged about AEW hiring legendary NWA/WCW announcer Tony Schiavone, we didn’t really know exactly what his role would be in the company, considering AEW already seemed to have a full announce desk and Schiavone already had announcing commitments elsewhere. Now that the Schiavone’s signing is official, AEW’s press release clears things up considerably.
Tony Schiavone Is Officially A Full-Time AEW Announcer
Elle Collins 08.26.19 30 mins ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 08.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 08.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.12.19 2 weeks ago