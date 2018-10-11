Total Divas Post Match: Stretching Believability

E!

Previously on Total Divas, Nattie had a wardrobe malfunction, Lana and Rusev took fake “sex on a beach” photos, and Naomi and Jimmy Uso disagreed about food.

But enough living in the past, let’s look at the biggest matchups on Season 8 Episode 4 of Total Divas:

Natalya Versus Lana

Wrestling and reality television are a lot alike, which is both a part of what makes Total Divas work and something that often makes it a bit awkward. Both entertainment genres have their own reality, and present that reality as if it’s the objective truth, even though they know that most people watching realize a lot of it is scripted and even “fake.” Those of us who enjoy either form can suspend our disbelief to buy into things we know aren’t strictly “true,” just like we do when watching genres that are more comfortable announcing themselves as fictional.

Despite all that, it can get annoying when our suspension of disbelief is pushed just a little too far. It’s fine that we know not everything is real and happening organically, but it’s less fine when multiple things happen that seem like they’d never happen in real life. For example, that Natalya would decide to throw a last-minute barbecue without even telling her husband until the day it’s happening. Or that she’d be indignant when TJ says she’s a bad hostess, even though we’ve seen (and see again here in flashback) the absolute disasters that occur whenever Natalya has people over.

So we’re already stretching our disbelief about all that, and the fact that Nattie “forgot” to buy enough meat to grill, when Lana comes into the picture. Then we’re expected to believe that Nattie asks Lana (historically not someone she gets along great with) to accompany Nattie’s parents to buy more meat, and that Lana would decide the best thing to do is to take the Anvil and Ellie to a strip-mall Irish bar and get them totally wasted rather than going back to Nattie’s house with the aforementioned meat.

You know what’s believable, though? That Titus O’Neil, having been to Nattie’s parties before, shows up with enough barbecue from a local restaurant to feed all of Nattie’s guests, even though Nattie had led everyone to believe she was providing food. He literally catered her party without being asked (or paid, one assumes), and it saved the day. Of all the male wrestlers who make recurring guest appearances on Total Divas without being married to any of its stars, Titus O’Neil consistently seems like the best dude. In fact, Titus being a great guy is easily the most believable aspect of this episode.

Winner: Natalya, thanks to a last minute run-in from Titus O’Neil.