WWE

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 35, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had a video interview with Sports Business Journal, where they spoke about how WWE does what they do. That included a conversation about Vince McMahon’s current involvement, which Triple H says is about as extensive as fans tend to assume. He also defends Vince from common charges of micromanagement and holding people down, although you can judge how sincere that part is: