Kofi Kingston Is The New WWE Champion, Yes He Is

04.07.19 1 hour ago

WWE

One the of the most highly anticipated matches at WrestleMania 35 was Kofi Kingston challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Kingston, who’s been in the tag title scene as part of the New Day (along with Xavier Woods and Big E) for years, suddenly returned to the singles championship picture before this year’s Elimination Chamber PPV, in which he was a last-minute replacement for Mustafa Ali. Despite machinations by the champ and the McMahons, Kingston made it into a WrestleMania match against Bryan.

Having struggled against the odds on his path to the championship match, Kingston now had to beat Bryan. And after a hard-fought match during which he was cheered by the rest of the New Day from ringside, the WWE veteran did just that.

Kingston pinned Bryan after Trouble in Paradise and celebrated with Woods and E. Then his partners unveiled, on a podium beside Bryan’s “sustainable” WWE Championship, the classic version of the title belt, with which Kingston celebrated.

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanKOFI KINGSTONTHE NEW DAYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
