Triple H Officially Unveiled The NXT North American Championship Belt

It’s almost time for WrestleMania, and if you’re like me, that means you’re getting really excited for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, which happens the night before.

Everyone has been aware for a while now that there’s a new midcard championship coming to NXT, and last week we learned the full details, that the inaugural NXT North American Champion will be crowned in a ladder match at TakeOver, which will feature Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan along with two of the newest additions to NXT, Ricochet and EC3.

Today we got our first look at the belt itself, thanks to a social media post from Triple H. In the video at least, it looks pretty great. It features a red leather strap, but the solid metal plate featuring the North American continent gives it an old-school look that makes it totally stand out from the similarly colored WWE Universal Championship and most other belts currently in use by the company.