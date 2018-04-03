Triple H Officially Unveiled The NXT North American Championship Belt

#WWE
04.03.18 12 mins ago

Twitter

It’s almost time for WrestleMania, and if you’re like me, that means you’re getting really excited for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, which happens the night before.

Everyone has been aware for a while now that there’s a new midcard championship coming to NXT, and last week we learned the full details, that the inaugural NXT North American Champion will be crowned in a ladder match at TakeOver, which will feature Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan along with two of the newest additions to NXT, Ricochet and EC3.

Today we got our first look at the belt itself, thanks to a social media post from Triple H. In the video at least, it looks pretty great. It features a red leather strap, but the solid metal plate featuring the North American continent gives it an old-school look that makes it totally stand out from the similarly colored WWE Universal Championship and most other belts currently in use by the company.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNXTNXT North American Championshipnxt takeover new orleansWWE

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP