WWE

Ever since he returned to NXT from the Main Roster, Tyler Breeze has been clear that he’s happy about the move and doesn’t consider it a demotion. Why would he, when NXT was the brand that once gave him a match against Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, and quickly let him have an amazing TakeOver XXV match with Velveteen Dream upon his return? The WWE Main Roster was never a place of great success for Breeze, even when Fashion Files was one of the best things on TV.