Tyler Breeze Is Happy To Be Back In NXT

06.04.19 2 hours ago

WWE

There’s been a lot of talk over the past few years about NXT as its own brand, rather than just developmental, and whether that opens the door for Superstars from Raw and Smackdown to move back to NXT without it being seen as a demotion. In these discussions, the common belief that NXT books most performers better than the Main Roster comes into conflict with the expectation that a person’s career should be a constant climb from the “bottom” to the “top” and any other trajectory represents failure. In any case, despite all this discussion of the idea, nobody’s ever really moved from Raw or Smackdown to NXT outside of an occasional temporary visit. Until Tyler Breeze.

