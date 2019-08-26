Cain Velasquez Could Be Headed To New Japan Pro Wrestling

WWE

Less than a month after UFC legend Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut for AAA at Triplemanía XXVII, he will reportedly meet with officials of another promotion, New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Velasquez was at the August 24 Super J-Cup show in San Francisco and, “he’ll be having an informal meeting with NJPW officials.” Other companies are allegedly interested in Velasquez too, which isn’t surprising given his fame outside of the wrestling world and how well his first match was received.

If Velasquez does spend some time in NJPW (after AAA’s upcoming shows in the United States, on which it wouldn’t be surprising to see him team with Psycho Clown and Blue Demon Jr. against Los Parks), it would be far from the first time the promotion hosted a star from the MMA world. Company founder Antonio Inoki was an MMA pioneer and promoters as well as pro wrestling star and worked to capitalize on the Japanese combat sports boom around the turn of the century. This resulted in NJPW runs for fighters like Don Frye, Josh Barnett, Enson Inoue, and Bob Sapp, who reigned as IWGP Heavyweight Champion in 2004.