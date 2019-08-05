AAA

AAA‘s Triplemanía XXVII featured dramatic matches between some of the biggest names in lucha libre, plus the pro wrestling debut of UFC legend Cain Velasquez and performances from All Elite Wrestling stars. Overall, it was an entertaining show and that pointed to some interesting developments that could play out in AAA, either in Mexico or on their upcoming shows in the United States, or in AEW.

Velasquez and the AEW guest stars appeared towards the end of the show, but Triplemanía’s undercard wasn’t without excitement. A love triangle storyline played a roll in the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships changing hands from Niño Hamburguesa and Big Mami, who had held them for over 700 days, to Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla in a fatal four-way that also included the teams of Australian Suicide-Vanilla and Sammy Guevara-Scarlett Bourdeaux. The AAA World Trio Championship match included some crazy spots, especially by El Hijo del Vikingo, and Tessa Blanchard won a wild a seven-way TLC match for the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.