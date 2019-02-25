The Undertaker Reportedly Never Wanted To Bring Back The Dead Man Gimmick In 2004

The Undertaker

In 2004, Mark Calaway, the man behind the Undertaker, hadn’t played the Dead Man, or any supernatural version of the character, for nearly five years. Since 2000, he’d been playing the Undertaker as a larger-than-life biker, riding a motorcycle to the ring in sunglasses and a bandana. He’d even evolved that character from the heroic “American Badass” to the villain who called himself “Big Evil.” But people still fondly remembered the original zombie-like version of the Undertaker, and on the Road to WrestleMania 20 in 2004 that’s what WWE wanted back. According to Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, the Undertaker was not into that idea at all (thanks to 411Mania for the transcript):