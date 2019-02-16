Conrad Thompson Calls Himself The Forrest Gump Of Wrestling

AEW

Conrad Thompson, aka Conrad the Mortgage Guy, has gone from a wrestling fan and professional in the mortgage business to the co-host of two of the most popular wrestling podcasts in the game alongside Bruce Prichard and Tony Schiavone, plus a newer series with Eric Bischoff. He’s also the creator of wrestling podcast convention, Starrcast.

After Starrcast took place as a companion to All In on Labor Day weekend 2018, it was only natural that Starrcast II would go down before AEW’s Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend 2019. Tickets to the convention, whose growing guest list already includes the likes of Kenny Omega, Ric Flair, and, surprisingly, the Undertaker, went on sale yesterday morning, and Thompson expects them to, “go pretty fast.”

With Spandex spoke to Thompson about the Starrcast events, his podcast projects, his involvement with All Elite Wrestling, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.