The Undertaker Returned To Help The Harlem Globetrotters Dunk

If you’ve been waiting for the legendary Undertaker to return to WWE television ahead of his super showdown with Triple H at Australia’s, uh, Super Show-Down this October, you’re looking in the wrong place. Instead of Raw or Smackdown, you should’ve been looking at the Harlem Globetrotters game in Cedar Park, TX, where the Dead Man returned to his one true love: helping carnie basketball guys do fun dunks.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here’s Booger Red, complete with entrance theme, providing an assist so a member of the Harlem Globetrotters can pull off an NBA Jam dunk.

For those who might not be aware, The Undertaker has been a basketball fan his entire life, starring at center on his high school team, playing a season in the middle for the Texas Wesleyan University Rams in 85-86, and even considering playing pro ball in Europe before dropping out of college to (eventually) be an undead zombie wizard who uses lightning and an army of necromancer druids to battle his murderous fire demon younger brother. Pretty normal career advancement, all things considered.

All we needed to make this truly magical was Triple H running out in a Washington Generals jersey and attacking the Globetrotters with a sledgehammer.