WWE Promotional Image

If you enjoyed Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble, here’s the new hotness: WWE announced on Saturday that they’re officially heading to Australia for their next international pay-per-view, the “WWE Superstar Show-Down” (their hyphen, not ours). The event happens this October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and yes, we’re sad they aren’t calling it A Beauty Of A Royal Rumble.

Via WWE.com:

Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will be available Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22, at 12 noon AEST, and is open until Tuesday, June 26, at 10 p.m. AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world. Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will see The Undertaker take on Triple H for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars, including John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, Australian tag team Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, and many more.

Hey, they said the magic word!