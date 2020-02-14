A New Report Clarifies Jeff Cobb’s Status With AEW

Jeff Cobb made his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling last night when he helped Chris Jericho ‘s Inner Circle ambush Jon Moxley . Cobb and Moxley are scheduled for a singles match next week and according to a report by PWInsider , that’s as far as the plans for the former Matanza go in AEW. Cobb reportedly is not signed with AEW and, after spending about a year in Ring of Honor, is still a free agent.

Judging from how AEW has worked with other unsigned wrestlers in the past, that could end up meaning the company account tweets out a “JEFF COBB IS ALL ELITE” graphic next Friday instead of last night. AEW has used a variety of independent wrestlers as supplemental talent in the past and several, like Orange Cassidy, Marko Stunt, and Kris Statlander, have gone on to sign with the company. However, there are also those who have worked for AEW and then gone unsigned, like Ivelisse and Priscilla Kelly, or signed elsewhere like Mercedes Martinez.

Aside from his upcoming match with Mox, Cobb has several dates booked on independent shows. His other non-indie bookings since his ROH contract expired have been with New Japan Pro Wrestling, working the New Beginning USA house show tour earlier this year.