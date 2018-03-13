2016 and 2017 were tough for former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE star (Big Van) Vader, from the announcement that a doctor had given him only two years to live, the unsure reality of what a diagnosis like that actually means, filming a documentary about the experience and passing out after a match in Japan.
2018’s shaping up to be a battle as well, as Vader mentioned via Twitter that he was heading back to the hospital for heart surgery.
The way I interpreted the headline was there was some news he was going to be announced soon to be added to this year’s class. Thats the optimist in me. Stay strong, Big Van. He deserves it.
Is Vader the most glaring omission from the HoF at this point?
No Fred Durst is, it’s BULLSHIT Kid Rock got in before him, wait is Kanglo Hat duder who did the DX theme in the Hall?
Him and Chyna. For tag teams, Powers of Pain and Demolition.
But Demolition probably won’t ever get inducted due to being involved in the class action lawsuit.
Honkytonk Man would be my why-isn’t-he-in-yet? for this argument. And Earthquake.
Looking at their HOF page, Hulk Hogan is a pretty glaring omission as well.