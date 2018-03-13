WWE Network

2016 and 2017 were tough for former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE star (Big Van) Vader, from the announcement that a doctor had given him only two years to live, the unsure reality of what a diagnosis like that actually means, filming a documentary about the experience and passing out after a match in Japan.

2018’s shaping up to be a battle as well, as Vader mentioned via Twitter that he was heading back to the hospital for heart surgery.