Vince McMahon Is Expected To Sink $500 Million Into The XFL Reboot

Getty Image

Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, and he’s throwing a lot of his money into the venture to make it a reality. The WWE chairman’s infamous NFL competition was a bit of a disaster

McMahon announced a reboot of the XFL in January, billing it as an alternative to an NFL that saw significant controversy in recent years and is amid a public relations crisis on various fronts. But the key to making the XFL work a second go around isn’t necessarily how much people don’t like the NFL, but how the XFL can get people interested in an alternative before the money runs out.

And as it turns out, it’s going to take a lot of money to get the XFL back up off the ground. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported on Friday that McMahon has told investors he intends to spend as much as $500 million of his own money on the venture, a huge amount for the startup league that doesn’t even have an official launch date yet.