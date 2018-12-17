Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Furious About One TLC Match

As we were told several times during TLC last night, Vince McMahon is returning to Raw tonight to “shake things up.” Because in kayfabe, I suppose, Vince hasn’t had anything to do with Raw’s recent problems, all of which were Ex-General-Manager-Elect Baron Corbin’s fault. We don’t know what Vince is going to do on Raw, but there are reports about one strong reaction he had during TLC.

According to Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince was “furious” about the Intercontinental Title Match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, and the poor reactions it got from the crowd. The exact focus of his fury isn’t clear, but we may be able to discern it from what happens next for Seth and Dean.

