Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Furious About One TLC Match

As we were told several times during TLC last night, Vince McMahon is returning to Raw tonight to “shake things up.” Because in kayfabe, I suppose, Vince hasn’t had anything to do with Raw’s recent problems, all of which were Ex-General-Manager-Elect Baron Corbin’s fault. We don’t know what Vince is going to do on Raw, but there are reports about one strong reaction he had during TLC.
According to Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince was “furious” about the Intercontinental Title Match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, and the poor reactions it got from the crowd. The exact focus of his fury isn’t clear, but we may be able to discern it from what happens next for Seth and Dean.
They only have themselves to blame for killing the momentum. The crowd was so hot for like 2 weeks of the rivalry, then WWE completely screwed it up with Survivor Series.
Didn’t seem strange at all that a match in the cool down spot did just that.
I don’t think there will be a draft or “superstar shake-up” this close to Mania.
Oh no.
Vince: I’m so mad at the fans! Why won’t they love my product! If they would just come back…Then, I’d show ’em!
If Vince should be mad at anyone, it’s whoever the hell the agent was for that match. Survivor Series didn’t help the momentum and trajectory of the feud, but when what, for all intents and purposes was a blood feud and supposed to be an all out brawl starts with a collar & elbow tie up, something went horribly wrong. Whoever laid that match out should’ve had a new asshole ripped.