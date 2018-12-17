Braun Strowman’s Match With Baron Corbin At WWE TLC 2018 Turned Into An Anti-Authority Beatdown

12.16.18 1 hour ago

WWE

The road to Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman at WWE TLC 2018 was a weird one. After a heel run with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre against the Shield, Strowman became a babyface and started feuding with evil authority figure Corbin… just in time for a shoot elbow injury to be incorporated into the show so he could take some time off to recover.

The stakes for Corbin vs. Strowman at TLC, Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM vs. Corbin is removed from power and Strowman gets a match for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, developed some wrinkles as the PPV approached:

  1. Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE ring at Starrcade when the scheduled Strowman was unable to compete and a rumor emerged that he could do the same at TLC
  2. Raw got extremely bad and had all its badness blamed on Corbin by Seth Rollins on an episode of the show
  3. We found out Vince McMahon himself will return to Raw the Monday after the show
  4. A match between Heath Slater and Rhyno resulted in Rhyno “retiring” and Slater being made a referee, and referee for this Corbin vs. Strowman at TLC

At TLC, it looked for a moment like Corbin vs. Strowman could be a normal TLC match, until Strowman entered the arena in a cast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanKURT ANGLEWWEWWE TLC 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP