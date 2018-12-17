WWE

The road to Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman at WWE TLC 2018 was a weird one. After a heel run with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre against the Shield, Strowman became a babyface and started feuding with evil authority figure Corbin… just in time for a shoot elbow injury to be incorporated into the show so he could take some time off to recover.

The stakes for Corbin vs. Strowman at TLC, Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM vs. Corbin is removed from power and Strowman gets a match for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, developed some wrinkles as the PPV approached:

Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE ring at Starrcade when the scheduled Strowman was unable to compete and a rumor emerged that he could do the same at TLC Raw got extremely bad and had all its badness blamed on Corbin by Seth Rollins on an episode of the show We found out Vince McMahon himself will return to Raw the Monday after the show A match between Heath Slater and Rhyno resulted in Rhyno “retiring” and Slater being made a referee, and referee for this Corbin vs. Strowman at TLC

At TLC, it looked for a moment like Corbin vs. Strowman could be a normal TLC match, until Strowman entered the arena in a cast.