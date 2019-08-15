Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin Answer Questions While Eating Spicy Hot Wings

YouTube/First We Feast

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s promotional work for his new talk show, Straight Up Steve Austin, brought him to another unique talk show that’s been the staple in my YouTube recommendations for years, Hot Ones. The day after one of Austin’s interviews took a surprisingly serious turn with a discussion of his views on gun control, the Texas Rattlesnake answered more light-hearted questions while eating increasingly spicy hot wings.

Austin is the third wrestler to appear on the web series after Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho, and though he said early on that, “I might be the biggest sissy you ever had on the show,” it turns out he handles his hot sauce pretty well.