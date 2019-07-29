WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We celebrated WCW Monday Nitro’s third birthday (and the mid-point of its lifespan, but they don’t know that yet) with three hours of the least interesting and impressive people you’ve ever seen. Plus, Kevin Nash wonders aloud why people don’t trust him. I know the answer, but I can’t put my finger poke on it.

Click here to watch this pay-per-view on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. War Games isn’t going to ruin the idea of WCW pay-per-views for everyone!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Fall Brawl 1998. Sorry!