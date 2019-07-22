WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The Ultimate Warrior is making the nWo so mad with his smoky teleportation tricks that they’ve got to beat the shit out of Sting about it. Also, Roddy Piper says Bret Hart needs Preparation H, Kevin Nash says he’s a wolf that will eat a sleeping Warrior under a tree, and Diamond Dallas Page is giving shout-outs to the Little League World Series Champions.

Up first, let’s see what happened on (thunder, Thunder,) THUNDER!