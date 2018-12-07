WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: WCW held a Spring Stampede that saw Macho Man Randy Savage win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and Raven win the United States Championship. Long may they both reign!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 20, 1998.