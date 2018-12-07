The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/20/98: The United States Of Goldberg

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: WCW held a Spring Stampede that saw Macho Man Randy Savage win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and Raven win the United States Championship. Long may they both reign!

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and we’re only a pay-per-view cycle away from Chris Jericho’s all-time best WCW moment.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 20, 1998.

