WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Kevin Greene returned to challenge The Giant and get beaten up by nWo Hollywood, Goldberg got his famous head scab, and we found out that Eric Bischoff broke Macho Man Randy Savage’s leg with a series of vicious back leg front kicks.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. We’re almost to Bash at the Beach ’98, featuring basketball guys AND football guys! They’re so much more important than professional wrestlers!

Up first, let’s check in on WCW Smackdown Live.