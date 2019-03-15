The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 6/22/98: Greene Giant

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The Great American Bash gave us a new Cruiserweight Champion, a new Television Champion, and a new WCW Tag Team Champion (singular). Also, Mongo’s back, The Giant’s smoking cigarettes, and Bob Costas ruined WCW’s big announcement about how Karl Malone’s going to wrestle.

Up first, let’s see if WCW effectively hides its Thunder.