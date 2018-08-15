The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/2/98: Steeling Harvard

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Scotty Steiner was rechristened “White Thunder,” which only lasts for a few weeks because people call into Time Warner complaining about white supremacist connotations. A simpler time! Also, Chris Benoit tried to push Diamond Dallas Page’s nose bone through the back of his skull.
Click here to watch this week's episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for March 2, 1998.
If it turns out Lanny Poffo didn’t play Socrates in Macho Man’s Harvard wrestling match I will be profoundly disappointed.
nicholas stoller would later move on from his prestitgious task of handing a trophy to Macho Man to be the director of Forgettign Sarah Marshall
“…did you know one of Dean Malenko’s 1,000 moves is Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel?”
Did you know that one of Chris Jericho’s 1,004 moves is Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel to ….ARMBAR!
ok, that was pretty weak. I’ll show myself out.
Kevin Kline being actually so honored by Harvard in early 1998 threw me, almost as much as WCW thinking their man was picking up a great serious honor from an august institution for real, until I found out In & Out – a movie in which his character is wrongly outed, has his life break down around him because of it and then decides to embrace pretending to be gay – was released in 1997. So the basis of the whole Savage-fronted, Harvard-backed routine is Kline – the actor, the actual IRL married to Phoebe Cates man, not the semi-fictional movie character that helped him earn the honor – is secretly actually gay, despite the character he plays that Randy is mixing up with the man being essentially a homophobe, and because of that Savage will beat it out of him given the chance because he has a trophy to prove that he’s considered a Real Man. ‘#problematic’ doesn’t begin to cover it.
Kevin Kline married Phoebe Cates?
DAMN!
It’s fitting that Heavy Metal Van Hammer is the only member of The Flock to get any offense in on DDP in that music video. Also, I feel Worse Sevendust is not a strong enough description of Stuck Mojo. They’re not Poor Man’s Sevendust or Even Homeless Man’s Sevendust, they’re like Homeless Crack Addict Lying In a Pool of His Own Feces Man’s Sevendust.