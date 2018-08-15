The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/2/98: Steeling Harvard

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Scotty Steiner was rechristened “White Thunder,” which only lasts for a few weeks because people call into Time Warner complaining about white supremacist connotations. A simpler time! Also, Chris Benoit tried to push Diamond Dallas Page’s nose bone through the back of his skull.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and if I end up stuck writing about 2018 Raws exclusively I’m gonna throw myself from a train.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for March 2, 1998.