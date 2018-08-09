The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 2/26/98: A Whiter Shade Of Pale

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Scott Steiner re-debuted with blonde hair, bad sunglasses, and a bloody eyeball after turning on his brother at SuperBrawl and trying to suplex a mannequin claiming to be Lex Luger. Also, The Giant is back, and he’s looking to beat up Kevin Nash between prison stints.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network, click here. In the coming weeks you’ll be able to read all the Thunder recaps on its UPROXX tag page, and of course if you’re reading these, you’re hopefully reading the corresponding Nitro bits as well.

Note: This is still a relatively new vintage column in the rotation, so if you like it, please make sure to comment below and share the column on all (or at least some) of your social media. It helps, especially for shows most people didn’t even watch 20 years ago.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for February 26, 1998.

