The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 5/4/98: The Pack Survives

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Nitro celebrated being preempted by the 1998 NBA Playoffs on TNT by splitting the show into two episodes, giving us two Goldberg and two Chris Jericho segments, and having Alex Wright get thrown out for dancing when he’s not supposed to dance (twice).

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and we’re only a pay-per-view cycle away from the Slamming Jamboree!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for May 4, 1998. May it be with you!