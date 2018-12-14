The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/27/98: Do The Wright Thing

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Macho Man Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Spring Stampede thanks to interference from Kevin Nash, but lost it a day later on Nitro to Hollywood Hogan via Bret Hart interference. Also, Raven won the United States Championship at Spring Stampede thanks to HORACE Hogan interference, and lost it a day later on Nitro thanks to Goldberg being impervious to interference.

Up first, let’s recap an (unfortunately) important Thursday in the WCW Universe.