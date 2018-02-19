The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/29/97: Break The Wall Down

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We finally got to the on-fire grenade factory of Starrcade ’97. I considered ending the series there, because shit, what is there even left to say?

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 29, 1997, the final Nitro of the year.