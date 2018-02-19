The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/29/97: Break The Wall Down

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We finally got to the on-fire grenade factory of Starrcade ’97. I considered ending the series there, because shit, what is there even left to say?
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 29, 1997, the final Nitro of the year.
Starrcade97 was the last wcw ppv i think i bought. I dont recall the rematch between sting and hogan so i must have watched raw that week. Its mind blowing after beating sting at the ppv hogan pins him again the next night. I was hoping you were kidding but highly doubt you were
Good call on conspiracy victim Jericho as best wrestling character. I’m trying to think of a better one but you might have nailed it.
Conspiracy Victim Jericho is still my favorite version of Jericho. As much as I love Spineless Sycophants Suit Jericho and Flamboyant Scarf Wearing The List Jericho, and I do, Conspiracy Victim Jericho is still his greatest form IMHO. He freakin’ kills it.
What about LieCheatSteal Eddie? Or basically all of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rise to supremacy.
Even putting aside the Young Bucks, I always get jittery whenever Meltzer is brought into kayfabe, whether “OBSERVE THIS, BROTHER!” or Gargano, Vega and Ciampa playing off his giving the Takeover match five stars. So is everything else he writes and says part of the storyline too?
(Better than Bryan Alvarez being brought into storyline, in which timeline every Raw has the flow and setup of a 1998 Nitro and Becky Lynch is fired)
’98 Chris Jericho was the first outright heel that I loved. Can’t wait to relive that journey.
I’m amazed how badly WCW did Sting in two straight days. I know the defense was “Sting showed up out of shape”, but isn’t that even more of a reason to make it a short destruction of Hogan. How they had the culmination of a year-long angle and the hottest free agent in wrestling and made Sting look like a loser and Hart like a delusional crybaby while making Hogan Look Strong is baffling!
Can we kickstart a drive to have Slater read that paragraph at Balor on RAW next week? Please?
Can’t wait for Brandon’s recap of the Jericho/Malenko story!!!!
After slogging through all this nWo nonsense and watching them botch the easiest payoff in wrestling history, you really think a better reality is one where WCW was the winning company?
Does Jericho find a new suit jacket for David Penzer in every city or does he have a closet full of them like Superman?
a part of me wants to believe that chris was supposed to land the lionsault there, but hennig saw that chris had botched it and was about to spike his own head into mat and put up his knees to save his life. I know thats pretty far fetched, but could you imagine?
Jericho says in one of his books that Curt saved him fromd damage – the knee counter was planned, but if you look Hennig also gets his hands and lower back up to steady him. His mother was paralyzed in an accident and botching a springboard moonsault was how Hayabusa, one of his heroes, became quadriplegic so you can imagine what that moment meant for him.
You know what that is? Perfect fucking Reflexes that’s what that was. For him to process that he wasn’t going to get over and adjust the knees up like that. Fucking Professional.
Holy shit a Cube 2: Hypercube reference. Nice…