The Best And Worst Of WCW Starrcade 1997

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The forever blossoming turd that was nWo Monday Nitro.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Starrcade, originally aired on December 28, 1997. Sorry, everyone, this will be the opposite of that Starrcade 2017 piece from Friday.
my anger over this show is now old enough to drink…
+1
Literally the last WCW anything I watched.
I’ll read it before RAW tonight, but I’m assuming this is 3000 words about what great show this was, right?
The main event was so bad, so frustrating and so infuriating for me, a huge Sting fan (he was my #2 fave next to Bret) at the time (I had just turned 9; my ninth birthday happened two weeks after Montreal) that it almost made me go back to watching the WWF. I had stopped watching it because of Montreal, and to beg and plead my parents to pay for Starrcade just so me and my dad could watch Sting kick the shit out of Hogan only for that to happen left us feeling cheated and disappointed. People can try and shift the blame to Sting all they want, but the fact of the matter is, you spent TWO YEARS building this up, all you had to do was have Sting show up and murderize that orange skinned shit knocker for five minutes and you would’ve made literally EVERYONE happy.
Fuck, WCW was and still is in death, the most frustrating thing in the wrestling world.
If Sting Brock-at-the-2014-Summerslam’s Hogan, and sets up a rematch where the story is Hogan is going to take him more seriously next time out, we’re talking about the best executed angle in wrestling history. Thin lines, man. We were common sense away from setting a bar that probably couldn’t be matched.
Holy shit, I honestly can’t believe we made it. I remember when these columns started and it seemed like we’d never get to the Screwjob or Starrcade 97. Thanks for all the ridiculous amount of work you’ve put into this series, Brandon.
Now, with all that said, hoooooly shit what a mess. That Bischoff quote about Sting not being in-shape and committed enough to deserve this pay-off is just so dumb and misguided. It makes the mistake so many of these wrestling guys make when they assume that these shows are for the performers themselves, like it’s UFC or something.
These are fictional stories told for an audience, and the only thing that should matter is what’s best for the story you’re telling them. Sting could have come out looking like James Ellsworth and it shouldn’t have made any difference to the ending of this match. You’ve spent hundreds of hours building to this moment and you audible it away at the last second because dude wasn’t doing enough bicep curls? WCW deserved to die just for failing to pull the trigger on what would have been one of the most memorable, satisfying moments in wrestling history.
And again, because it’s a freaking TV show, if you don’t like Sting’s fitness level, have him get cheated out of the belt a month or two later by Flair or something. It’s not as if Hogan spent the last year-plus elevating the title by defending it at house shows three times a week. Sting could have gotten by just fine if you’re honestly worried about him being in-shape enough.
I honestly can’t believe how heated this still gets me.
I’ve always loved this explanation. “He hasn’t been working out or tanning.” Okay, so maybe I can agree that not working out would be disappointing but tanning? What the fuck does tanning have to do with Sting’s crow character? If anything it’s detrimental. Hogan is, by far, the biggest cancer in the history of the wrestling business.
I haven’t read the article yet, but wanted to come to the comments just to say beforehand that THIS is the WCW retro B&W that I’ve been looking forward to the most.
Can we just start referring to the lowest point in a wrestler’s career as “their Starrcade ’97”?
I.e. “Remember the House of Horrors match?” “Yea, that was definitely Bray Wyatt’s Starrcade 97, he was never going to be taken seriously after that.”
Marty Jannetty was the Starrcade ’97 of The Rockers?
No, no, no, that doesn’t work because Al Snow would actually be the Starrcade ’97 of the Rockers.
“Remember when Taz got eliminated by Kane just 13 seconds after entering the 2003 Royal Rumble?” “Yea. That was his Starrcade ’97, you knew he wouldn’t be around much longer after that.”
When Mongo takes that shot from Goldberg’s right hand does it look like he sold a shot from his left instead?
Yes, I’m focusing on something trivial to distract myself from the damn main event that completely wasted 2 years of Sting not doing anything except being mysterious. Want to make something of it?
Also, wow Bischoff sends that plate into ORBIT. Entrusting something pivotal in a match that requires precision and attention to detail to someone like Scott Hall is the most WCW of decisions.
Looking at the Bischoff gif again and the first 4 rows of the crowd are like cats tracking a laser pointer.
And sting talks at the end! That was the worst part.
I should have read the Lucha Underground Season 4 story after this one.
Good Lord…horrible. WHAT WERE THEY THINKING? Thank you for the recap, Brandon!
I’ve given too much time to thinking how to at least save the main event while still using Bret Hart in a similar role. Probably some holes in there that you can fill in for me, but:
NWO begins to file out to the aisle before the match starts. Sting beats the heck out of Hogan for three minutes. Two or three NWO-B team members rush the ring, but Sting fights them off before they can get in there. Bret Hart grabs a mic and says, “WCW! You’ve taken enough crap from these guys! Now is your time!” All of the WCW wrestlers at ringside attack the NWO and drive them to the back. Hogan is left alone in the ring and at the mercy of Sting. Two or three deathdrops and a 1…2…3. And that is the end of the N….W….O. Move on to literally ANYTHING ELSE!
TO HELL WITH THE NWO!
I like your idea. Especially since there were no mentions of Randy Savage elbow drops or relying on Scott Hall to perform basic functions.
@Riddley Walker, Scott Hall could perform basic functions decently well around this time.
@TyWebb You know what? You’re correct. I often get jumbled between the “don’t give a damn” Scott Hall, the Scott Hall that put in great work, and the one that tragically succumbed to addiction. He should be given credit when it is due.
I thought some of the problem was that Bischoff or whoever the powers-that-be were (not Vince Russo) couldn’t decide if they wanted Starrcade or Super Brawl to be the big blowoff PPV.
As someone who was a WWF kid, Starrcade 97 was when I thought the WWF might have a chance. Because even 11 year old SHough610 knew you put the title on Sting here.
But…according to Hogan…Sting looked out of shape….and hadn’t been tanning, brother.
WWE didn’t win the Monday Night Wars. WCW just lost it. This was their self-inflicted Waterloo.
WCW snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory.
Well, now I’m depressed.
It was like opening the doors to the fireworks factory and seeing they only made sparklers.
Bret being mocked by Vince as essentially an unjustified crybaby and WCW’s retort being to make him an unjustified crybaby is peak… something.
Weird thing is, Nitro had most of its best ratings weeks ever in 1998. Although admittedly they were falling consistently behind Raw by halfway through the year.
I was wondering if this was the beginning of People’s Champ DDP…then I see he loses the US Title shortly thereafter. *sigh*
I…..did not buy this pay per view. Wow. What a shit stain on the history of professional wrestling…like a big chunky skid mark…on the couch.
Doesn’t he keep the belt until April? That’s damn near an eternity as far as late 90s title reigns go. Heck, Austin’s first WWF championship reign didn’t last as long as DDP’s first US title run.
These B&W have taught me why OSW Review calls him “Cunt Hogan” it’s earned Get Fucked Boy
The less obvious major flaw with this show was they told the story for a few months eddie had to cheat and dodge malenko. Then eddie goes out and basically beats him clean i remember my 17 year old not understanding the logic then i saw sting get pinned clean and felt so let down
Thanks for “citadel of garbage fires”. Seems like an apt description of this event.
Well at least WCW would never make another horrible booking decision at a Starrcade regarding their most over face that would greatly set them back…(cattle prod crackles in the background)….aw, dagnabit!
wow what a trainwreck. luckily as a kid I didn’t watch any ppvs, just the tv, so I missed this dumpster fire.
In my head this entire shitfest has been building to the WCW guys (Goldberg, Kidman and ???) finally getting their shit together and storming the ring to save Sting from an NWO beatdown in a cage match. Today I went looking for the match on YouTube only to discover that I was remembering the final fight scene from that awful Ready To Rumble film starring Oliver Platt.
I love Ready to Rumble. Squirrel nuts!!
Ah jeez ya got the stink lines in there and everything
Ah, the beauty of hindsight….and the knowledge that any anger I would have had by the results of this show would slowly dissipate over the next few weeks, as a middling whitemeat midcard babyface evolves into far and away the most entertaining character on either show, and, despite a few small hiccups and bad choices along the way, STILL be going strong 20 years later.
Bring on the Conspiracy Victim!!!
Sting vs. NWO storyline angle= The greatest movie ever made—or would be if it wasn’t for that atrocious ending of a non-existing payoff that almost completely erases everything 100% that made that storyline special in the first place. Because even to this day. After 20+ years, people still have fond memories of this storyline despite trying all their might to be able to erase the Starrcade debacle. It’s a miracle that the Starrcade 97 main event didn’t completely destroy all the greatness a lot of us still hold close of the Sting vs. NWO epic.
Because, despite what Sting achieved in the late 80s and early 90’s as WCW’s full fledge colorful babyface, the silent loner Sting and his mind games and one man vigilante attack against the big bad NWO for the better part of 2 years is what shot Sting into the stratosphere of wrestling lore as one of it’s biggest legends in the past 30 years.
All it had to do was do the most obvious predictable match between Sting and Hogan match (a direct copy of Warrior vs. Honky Tonk Man at Summerslam) as the main event of WCW’s Wrestlemania, and this epic storyline saga would still be regarded today as the greatest wrestling storyline of all time.
Reading this made me feel like Mr. Burns before his softball game in Homer at the Bat:
“Unless of course, my nine Starrcade matches fall victim to nine separate misfortunes and are booked horribly. But that will never happen. Three badly booked matches, that’s possible. Seven badly booked matches, there’s an outside chance. But nine badly booked matches? I’d like to see that!”
Wow sounds like you don’t like wcw, so get over it and move on. Wcw ruled back in the day and let me tell you if they weren’t around then wrestling (entertainment) would be so different now and we all would have to watch the crap they call WWE. I followed both back in the day and and the starcade your talking about was not as you say.. learn facts b4 you write it. Wish WCW was still here because I don’t watch WWE even anymore. I think it’s crap.
haha wow I love this post so much
He must be new here
Good to see Eric Bischoff in the comment section.
-1, but +1 for effort
“I followed both back in the day and and the starcade your talking about was not as you say.. learn facts b4 you write it.”
Guys, we might have all been dreaming about this show. Turns out Sting beat Hogan effortlessly and we’ve been suppressing it in order to be mad about everything.
Thanks for showing us the light, friend!
the what happened good sir?
No, no, no…..you cannot gaslight these good people, sir, and try to cause them to remember this as anything less than the dumpster fire it was. This is the wrestling section of an online pop culture site, not the Trump administration, motherfucker!
The mishandling of Bret is so baffling and Brandon nails it in the paragraph about the Kliq. WCW had done such a good job about referencing things that had happened in WWF but screwing up Bret’s POV towards other wrestlers was so slipshod. Bret should’ve been so anti-NWO right from the start because of his feelings towards Hogan, Michaels, Hall and Nash.
This makes me feel not as bad about Triple H vs. Sting at Wrestlemania 31.