The Best And Worst Of WCW Starrcade 1997

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The forever blossoming turd that was nWo Monday Nitro. Plus, I realize I have written up every single episode of Nitro between when it debuted and Starrcade ’97. Crazy.

Click here to watch this pay-per-view on WWE Network if you haven’t seen it, bless your heart. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. And good lord, if you ever have a reason to share one of these, it’s during a Star Arcade.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Starrcade, originally aired on December 28, 1997. Sorry, everyone, this will be the opposite of that Starrcade 2017 piece from Friday.