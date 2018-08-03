The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/23/98: Steiner Incliner

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW: We finally made it to SuperBrawl VIII, where Sting became the real, official, no-take-backs WCW Champion. Also, Rick Martel blew out his knee taking a hip toss, Juventud Guerrera lost his hood, and Scotty Steiner chose lifting weights and wearing sunglasses over having a loving family.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Help us get to the part where a character from an HBO series shows up in the crowd in character, calling into question the entire WCW universe and how it operates.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 23, 1998.