The Best And Worst Of WCW SuperBrawl VIII

#Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.20.18

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW SuperBrawl: 1997’s super duper brawl saw Rey Mysterio Jr. try to kill Prince Iaukea with a pelvis to the face, Debra McMichael shockingly betraying her husband with a metal briefcase, and Rowdy Roddy Piper spend a week in Alcatraz to ride a boat to San Francisco and announce he’s coming.

Click here to watch SuperBrawl VII on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, be sure to click those share buttons, recommend the column to friends and drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of the show (or our jokes). “Roddy Piper looks like he’s masturbating into the ocean” jokes don’t write themselves.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WCW SuperBrawl VIII, originally aired on February 22, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROSUPERBRAWLVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP