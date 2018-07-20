The Best And Worst Of WCW SuperBrawl VIII

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW SuperBrawl: 1997’s super duper brawl saw Rey Mysterio Jr. try to kill Prince Iaukea with a pelvis to the face, Debra McMichael shockingly betraying her husband with a metal briefcase, and Rowdy Roddy Piper spend a week in Alcatraz to ride a boat to San Francisco and announce he’s coming.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WCW SuperBrawl VIII, originally aired on February 22, 1998.