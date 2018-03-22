The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 1/15/98: Bury Manilow

WWE Network

Previously on WCW Thunder: The first edition of WCW Thursday Night (recapped in our Best and Worst of Nitro column because WWE Network added Thunder like a week too late) saw Sting forced to vacate the Heavyweight Championship. Also, Juventud Guerrera becoming the new Cruiserweight Champion, and the nWo are breaking up*!

*they aren’t

And now, the first edition (of the second episode) of the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for January 15, 1998.