The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/12/98: Thunder Rolls

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The New World Order is falling apart! And in more believable news, John Nord debuted and wore an iron-on t-shirt about how if you don’t like him [see back] there’s something wrong with you.

First up, a show write-up that only happens when it’s raining.