The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/12/98: Thunder Rolls

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The New World Order is falling apart! And in more believable news, John Nord debuted and wore an iron-on t-shirt about how if you don’t like him [see back] there’s something wrong with you.
Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. And be sure you’ve read about Starrcade ’97, which is more or less the company’s series finale.
First up, a show write-up that only happens when it’s raining.
1.) Gentleman Chris Adams forever! Do I need to offer to start doing the Best & Worst of World Class Championship Wrestling?
2.) Juvie was really good and deserved better.
3.) ‘500 Days of Hogan’??? Sounds like where Hollywood got the idea for ‘500 Days of Summer’.
Juvie woulda had it better, but he had some substance abuse issues.
This rick martel is basically Christian in his final form. He even constantly holds his wrist if i remember correctly. His injury is the worst thing that ever happened to wcw.
“Try not to notice that he looks like what Owen Hart would’ve looked like as an older man.”
Thanks for making me sad at work.
Please do 20 minutes on Nitro Girl Spice. It can even be it’s own separate article. I think we would all enjoy reading that.
I am here to second this.
That works. I’d also like 20 on Chae, Tygress, and Chiquita
Even though I know logically that Bulldog and Neidhart jumped to WCW after the Montreal Screwjob, I can’t for the life of me remember anything they did. It’s like they both fell into the Springfield Mystery Spot until Bulldog came back to the WWF in 99.
Bulldog got hurt on Warrior’s trapdoor during Fall Brawl in 1998…..and that’s….about….it.
Close…Bullsog did fall on to a trap door that the Warrior was going to enter the ring though later in the night causing a major back injury, temporary paralysis and pain killer addiction. Basically there’s no good ending for any Hart Family members in the ’90s.
Raymond Stereo…e-fed hall of famer, there
Jerry Flynn being like half of the streak wins just makes me smile for some reason. Why this guy? Why not an Armstrong or a Member of High Voltage? I did love Jerry Flynn’s karate though. I had an irrational love for any character who used martial arts (can’t wait for more Steve Blackman on the Retro Raw’s soon!). Partly because I would assign wrestlers the move sets of fighting game characters and then pretend they were fighting other wrestlers when I looked over their movesets. Jerry Flynn always was Hwoarang from Tekken. I was very popular as teenager.
Hwoarang is the Tekken GOAT
“If you aren’t familiar with Adams’ work, he’s probably most famous for two lasting contributions to professional wrestling: training Stone Cold Steve Austin and popularizing the superkick in America. ”
So without Chris Adams… the main event of Wrestlemania 14 would have been……. ?????????????????
Mother of God. There’s just a void there.
Would’ve been Billy Gunn reversing Shawn Michaels’ Teardrop Suplex into a Famouser to usher in the Age of Ass.
Nice attempt at a cover, Mr. Stroud, but it was obvious Jericho was supposed to be done screaming when the camera came back to him.
“SCREAMING SCREAMING SCREA—normal voice.”
“We’re on the air, Chris.”
“…thanks.”
The nWo portions made my brain hurt.
“Willy Scott Goldberg and his love of tackling and jackling Jerry Flynn are the Tristan and Isolde of WCW mid-card programming”
pure gold. havnt stopped laughing.
These shows have made me look back on one weird logic hole of my fandom: I was a MASSIVE Bret Hart mark, but I didn’t want WWF to go out of business. I really wanted Austin to kill Shawn Michaels. I guess I would have had higher hopes for WCW but even at 11 and a half I had a functioning internet connection, two eyes, a brain, and the ability to notice patterns. And there was NO WAY Bret was going to be used properly in WCW.
So uhhh…what’s up with “Macho Mini” hanging out there during Flynn’s entrance?
Anyone else wanna make a CAW named “Mark Maddening?”
“Willy Scott Goldberg and his love of tackling and jackling Jerry Flynn are the Tristan and Isolde of WCW mid-card programming.” I come here for the wrestling, but I stay because of the references.
Martel’s got that Pat Patterson look ON LOCK in this episode. Guy really was a model.
We don’t talk enough about how great of a heel wrestling name “Mark Madden” was (and that it’s his real name is even better).
Jerry Flynn may have had many of Goldberg’s early squashes. But my favorite will always be that Scott Putski ending up getting like a dozen legit World or US Title matches with him.