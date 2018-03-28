The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 1/22/98: A Giant Mess

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Our first Thunder column (for the second episode, thanks WWE Network timing) covered Rey Mysterio winning the Cruiserweight Championship, Chris Jericho almost breaking his own neck again, and Hulk Hogan’s hilarious dramatic gulp.

And now, the second edition (of the third episode) of the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for January 22, 1998.