The Best And Worst Of Thunder 1/29/98: WCW Great Balls Of Fire

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW: Mean Gene Okerlund and the Nitro Girls finally made good on that promise to go to a frat house and have an awkward Nitro party, Davey Boy Smith returned to WCW to have a terrible match with Mongo, and Kevin Nash went to Wrestling Prison for doing a powerbomb when he wasn’t supposed to.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network, click here. In the coming weeks you’ll be able to read all the Thunder recaps on its UPROXX tag page, and of course if you’re reading these, you’re hopefully reading the corresponding Nitro bits as well.

Note: This is still a relatively new vintage column in the rotation, so if you like it, please make sure to comment below and share the column on all (or at least some) of your social media. It helps, especially when you’re writing about the B-show that’s honestly more like the C-show to Saturday Night, and possibly the D-show to WCW Pro.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for January 29, 1998.