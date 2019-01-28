The Weekly WOW For 1/25/19: Politics In Your Wrestling

AXS TV

WOW: Women of Wrestling is a new show that airs on Fridays at 9pm on AXS TV. WOW’s been around as a promotion for a long time, and this is technically their 5th season. However, previous seasons have only been available online, so this national cable TV deal is a big step into the mainstream for them. WOW is the brainchild of David McClane, who previously founded GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the original 1980s wrestling show that the Netflix comedy is based on. Despite the passage of 30+ years and the inclusion of more established wrestling talents, WOW still contains some of the spirit of GLOW, for both good and bad.

Last time on WOW, Abilene Maverick defeated newcomer Fire (Kiera Hogan), the Beast looked amazing in a squash match, and a title match between WOW Champion Santana Garrett and former champion Jungle Grrrl was violently interrupted by Tessa Blanchard. Now let’s move on to the January 25, 2019 episode of WOW: Women of Wrestling: