Anyone who’s tuned into the new WOW Women of Wrestling show already knows that it features a cast of characters with big personalities, from the cocky “born legend” Tessa Blanchard to the imposing Beast to the adorable Eye Candy. When Faith the Lioness, a rookie wrestler with a background in music and MMA, makes her first appearance on WOW tonight, she promises to make an impression before she even gets in the ring.
WOW’s Faith The Lioness Brings An Exaggerated Version Of Herself To The Ring
