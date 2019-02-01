WOW’s Faith The Lioness Brings An Exaggerated Version Of Herself To The Ring

AXS TV

Anyone who’s tuned into the new WOW Women of Wrestling show already knows that it features a cast of characters with big personalities, from the cocky “born legend” Tessa Blanchard to the imposing Beast to the adorable Eye Candy. When Faith the Lioness, a rookie wrestler with a background in music and MMA, makes her first appearance on WOW tonight, she promises to make an impression before she even gets in the ring.