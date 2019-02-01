WOW’s Faith The Lioness Brings An Exaggerated Version Of Herself To The Ring

02.01.19 42 mins ago

AXS TV

Anyone who’s tuned into the new WOW Women of Wrestling show already knows that it features a cast of characters with big personalities, from the cocky “born legend” Tessa Blanchard to the imposing Beast to the adorable Eye Candy. When Faith the Lioness, a rookie wrestler with a background in music and MMA, makes her first appearance on WOW tonight, she promises to make an impression before she even gets in the ring.

Around The Web

TAGSFaith The LionessWOW Women Of Wrestling

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 9 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 11 hours ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP