The (Very) Early Betting Odds For WrestleMania 34 Have Been Released

With little over three weeks left until WrestleMania, the card is nearly filled out. This means that the wrestling spectacle to end all spectacles is nearly upon us, and with that comes some side action to make this year’s card that much more interesting — the gambling lines.

This year’s edition of WrestleMania comes loaded with storylines, whether it’s Ronda Rousey’s pro wrestling debut, or Lesnar-Reigns II, or even John Cena vs. The Undertaker. Not to mention Shinsuske Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. And probably a dozen more matches before it’s all said and done. The point is, WrestleMania is coming jam-packed with storylines. And you better believe that betting sites and sports books are going to get in on the action for the biggest show of the year, to help whet your whistle when it comes to lining your wallet with some extra spring cash.

Thanks to Sports Betting Experts, some of the preliminary lines for this year’s card have been released and some of them happen to look intriguing when it comes to making some money (for entertainment purposes only).