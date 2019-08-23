WWE Network

Back in April, we shared news from the Los Angeles Times declaring that Los Angeles — or, more specifically, a new football stadium being built in Inglewood, California — was the “front-runner” to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Arash Markazi of the Times updated that this week by sharing that Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. had confirmed the city as a finalist. As previously mentioned, the event is expected to emanate from Inglewood’s Hollywood Park and its new 70,000+ seat Los Angeles Stadium, set to host both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL starting in 2020. They’re reportedly planning to use the event as a “test run” for Super Bowl LVI, which will take place in the building in 2022.