WrestleMania Axxess Just Got A Lot More Interesting

04.03.18 10 mins ago

WWE.com

Whenever WrestleMania comes to a host city, every event center and auditorium in a 20-mile radius is used for some sort of sports entertainment event. The WWE Superstars are generally the main attraction at the largest space available, but stars from the indie and international scene (not to mention a million legends) can be seen at autograph signings and various shows scattered across the city.

(Reminder: Emily Pratt has a guide you need to check out for this week).

This year — much like last year — you can see some seriously big name indie wrestlers (and big time indie promotions) represented at Axxess. That’s right: the WrestleMania week event that is usually the most likely to be skipped by indie fans is getting four tournaments, and the lineup looks stacked.

From WWE.com:

For the first time ever at WrestleMania Axxess, multiple tournaments will be held, each with major championship implications. Featured tourneys include the WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s Invitational.

