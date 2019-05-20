Watch The Women’s Money In The Bank Briefcase Get Cashed In At Money In The Bank

05.19.19 58 mins ago

WWE Network

WWE kicked off their 2019 Money in the Bank PPV with dramatic women’s division action when Bayley became the third Miss Money in the Bank in the show’s opening match. With Becky Lynch scheduled to defend both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships later that night, it seemed inevitable that Bayley would cash in.

Lynch’s first defense of the show was against Lacy Evans, who she defeated by submission with the Dis-Arm-Her to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair entered the arena right after the match to challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, surprising Lynch and the audience. Flair defeated Lynch with some unexpected help from Evans, whose hair pull and Women’s Right to Lynch while the ref wasn’t looking allowed Flair to score a pinfall victory and become a nine-time champion.

