The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 2/27/18: Alexander The Okay

Previously on 205 Live, the final first round matches of the cruiserweight championship tournament had Buddy Murphy make his debut against Ariya Daivari, and Mustafa Ali took a heck of a beating in defeating “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter, too. It’ll be fun.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for February 20, 2018.
As much as I love trios matches and think it would be great for there to be a motivation behind all the 6-man tags but when your roster only has 16 competitors….that would mean 25% of your wrestlers would hold titles.
Yeah WWE has such a fixation with 6-person tag matches of little consequence because they don’t have anything planned and just want to throw people together. See: the women’s division on both shows. I agree a trios title would be a great way to alleviate that, and I wish that Raw/SDL had a way to implement them without devaluing the tag titles. So, if 205 live had like ten more wrestlers… Or, if the trios title could transcend the divisions.
Raw should have trios titles & get rid of the tags. Between New Day, Shield, Balor Club, Miztourage, Titus Worldwide (assuming Tozawa would still be there), Wyatt Family reunion, Lucha House Party, etc you’d have an amazing division. You’re welcome, WWE
A trios division on RAW and a tag division on Smackdown is actually a brilliant idea. It could be really interesting to watch a Smackdown tag team get moved to RAW and be forced to compete in singles or find a third teammate. And teams like the New Day would have an excuse to push Big E as a singles star when they move from RAW to Smackdown.
To be fair though, it’s not really 16 people. There were some names left out of the tournament, and it seems to be ever expanding. If WWE is really into this new iteration, then chances are NXT guys, UK guys, legends, traded superstars, etc. are going to start showing up and filling out the show.
WWE should have a trios tournament after WM and then let people form teams across the show divisions. Like, AJ Styles could team with The Club or Braun with the Bludgies as long as it is for Trios action. Could lead to some unique opportunities and make the Trios matches stand out.
Would a Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn/Murder-in-his-eyes Drew Gulak trios team be as awesome as I am seeing it in my head?
Cedric, Rollins, Gable.
Book it!
That Drake Maverick promo sold me on actually watching 205 live again instead of just skimming through recaps online.
I agree, Cedric vs TJP was kinda awkward at times and it doesn’t help the crowd was totally dead for it. Strong and Kalisto was better for sure. I think it’ll be Alexander vs Ali at Mania.
Did Jeff Jarrett bring those stills of Rockstar Spud with him? Shocked that with how much WWE goes out of their way not to mention Impact that their name was prominently featured on the turnbuckles in one shot.
I agree that having people with personalities like Gulak wasn’t a bad thing, but they couldn’t really focus on the main thing that they’re trying to erase and overall I’m very happy with 205 Live living up to its in-ring potential.
Cedric and TJP didn’t do a ton for me. They’re super talented, but I’ve seen their version of a 10-15 minute match a lot, and watching with the strong assumption that Cedric was going over, it just felt pretty perfunctory. Also poor Cedric having to be on the same show as the guy who does a much better version of his finisher.
I LOVED Roddy vs Kalisto. When Roddy gets to be mean and hurt people he’s super entertaining. I’m not sure there’s anybody in the company more miscast as a face. If he’s allowed to go full heel, give me all of that.
I’m all for a WWE produced package that shits all over Vince’s ideas, even if poor Drew’s great work is collateral damage.
When they change over to 205 Live they should hang a little “Kickoff” sign under the “WrestleMania” sign.
It should say for February 27, 2018 not February 20, 2018.
I felt when the brackets were announced we were heading for Alexander Vs Gulak, and I think that’s still the best final that they can put out at this moment.
Is it just me or are they really booking through this tournament? After next week there’ll only be two more matches until the final but, like, six weeks of 205 to fill. What are they going to do for that time?