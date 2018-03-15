The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 3/13/18: Breaking Back

WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick teamed Akira Tozawa with Hideo Itami to kick start the 205 Live tag team division, and in tournament matches Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews and Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in a TV match of the year candidate.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for March 13th, 2018.