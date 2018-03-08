The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 3/6/18: Go Hard

Previously on 205 Live, the quarterfinals of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament began, as presumptive favorite Cedric Alexander defeated TJP, and Roderick Strong defeated Kalisto to set one of the semifinal matches.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for March 6th, 2018.
They need more cruisers for tag titles. Like 10.
I feel ya, but if a division of 6 women can have a champion and a MITB briefcase and somehow make it work, then a division of 16 can have a main title and tag titles…..wait SDL hasn’t made their women’s division work, so maybe you’re right…..
Hopefully when the belts debut they’ll add a few people or have a tournament with some surprise teams. 205 has been killing it lately so I finally trust them.
I’m with @Endy_Mion on this one. They’ve been reaching out to their UK and NXT talent, so it’s like this is just a sign of the times. Maybe the belts will come into an “open” situation where folks from all rosters can fight for them as long as they meet the weigh-in conditions.
Good Lord, Ali’s promo on Buddy Murphy and the eyes was straight chilling. Unreal how good that dude is.
It feels sacrelige to say it, but please…don’t make it so Ali gets to the finals and his match at Mania is changed because A WILD NEVILLE APPEARS. As great as Neville was, this needs to be Mustafa Ali’s moment.
Seriously, that had to have been the best “selfie promo” since WWE decided they were the new hotness and everyone had to start doing them. The version on 205 Live was cut down, the full version on his Twitter account is even better. As much as I love Gulak, I’ll be very disappointed at this point if Ali doesn’t at least make it to the finals.
You think that Ali is getting to the finals?
That Ali/Murphy match was sooooo good. Also is it just me or is Murphy getting to Pre-Crisis Ziggler levels of flopping and falling? Someone should slingshot him just to see what end of him goes highest.
Ali vs Murphy was great. Crowd was so dead for Gulak and Andrews. I think the finals will def be Cedric vs Ali. Not sure who wins. But man what a match that’ll be. I’m a big fan of both too, but I hope Ali takes it.
Love the idea but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Alexander squaring off with Ragin’ Drew Gulak. All that pent-up rage is finally coming out.
I could see that if not only for the heel vs face dynamic. But they seem to really be pushing Ali in this tourney, so much I think he might be champ because last time he faced Cedric he lost. Cedric seems too obvious imo. I can’t see Gulak in a Mania match or the final, he’s good but the crowd doesn’t react to him at all right now in these matches. The crowd is just dead when he’s on offensive and wins.
And this is why I’m enjoying 205 Live: we can sit here and discuss this with valid points because damn near anything can happen (ugh, that fucking phrase).
I was at the show. Most of the crowd had cleared out around me…except for the three 20-somethings to my left and the four 20-somethings to my right. All seven of them were on their phones during the Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live. I should have gotten Drew Gulak’s attention so he would rush them and chase them out of the building or at least make them care.
It’s terrible when there are these great matches happening in front of you and the people around you are checking Facebook.
As much as I want Mustafa Ali in a WrestleMania match against Cedric Alexander, I think that Gulak beats Ali in an incredible semi-final match to get to the title match against Aexander on New Orleans.