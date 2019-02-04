The report that Hideo Itami, fka and soon to be known again as KENTA, was leaving WWE came out of nowhere and was quickly met with an outpouring of well-wishes from his coworkers. Today, Itami’s fellow 205 Live wrestler Jack Gallagher showed more appreciation for the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star when he tweeted a link to mini-documentary entitled #205Life – 008.

The video, filmed between January 22-29, 2019, provides a glimpse of Itami’s life as a WWE superstar. It shows him answering questions with Ariya Daivari at his side and interacting with other wrestlers in the locker room and backstage.