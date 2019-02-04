Jack Gallagher Shared A Video About Hideo Itami’s #205Life

02.04.19 43 mins ago

The report that Hideo Itami, fka and soon to be known again as KENTA, was leaving WWE came out of nowhere and was quickly met with an outpouring of well-wishes from his coworkers. Today, Itami’s fellow 205 Live wrestler Jack Gallagher showed more appreciation for the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star when he tweeted a link to mini-documentary entitled #205Life – 008.

The video, filmed between January 22-29, 2019, provides a glimpse of Itami’s life as a WWE superstar. It shows him answering questions with Ariya Daivari at his side and interacting with other wrestlers in the locker room and backstage.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS205 liveARIYA DAIVARIHIDEO ITAMIJACK GALLAGHERWWEWWE 205 Live

