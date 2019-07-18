WWE Is Bringing The 24/7 Championship To San Diego Comic-Con

WWE

On Tuesday night’s edition of Smackdown Live, R-Truth was hiding backstage, trying to hold on to his 24/7 Championship, when Carmella offered to help him find a better place to hide in plain sight, as long as he’s willing to wear a costume (which, being R-Truth, he obviously is). Carmella then led him away, saying that they’re going to Comic-Con. Since today is the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest comics convention of the year, it was pretty obvious where they’re headed. Now further details have emerged about WWE’s SDCC 24/7 Championship Plans.