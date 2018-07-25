‘WWE 2K19’s Wooooo! Edition Comes With Special Ric Flair Memorabilia

07.25.18 2 hours ago

WWE 2K19 is set for an October 9 release, with A.J. Styles gracing the cover of the game and issuing fans a $1 million challenge if they can beat him one-on-one. However, as is custom with 2K Sports’ annual release, there will be special editions of the game that feature unique extras for those that pay a little extra.

On Wednesday, 2K announced the Wooooo! Edition of WWE 2K19, a limited special edition of the game that will allow fans to get a piece of Ric Flair memorabilia, the Deluxe Edition of the game, and many other add-ons to justify the $129.99 price point.

